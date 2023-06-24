25 years ago
• The “Modernaires” helped to make the 55th reunion of the Kendallville High School Class of 1943 the best ever, according to classmates. The “Modernaires” consists of Duane “Bus” Williams of Indianapolis on the piano; Eddie B. Smith of Kendallville on the trumpet; and Clarence “Peck” Lasho of Marion, Iowa, on the drums. It was the first time the trio had played together in 55 years. They delighted the group at Shook’s Restaurant with favorites from the early 1940s. Helen Schinbeckler, wife of Dale Schinbeckler, former science teacher, was guest drummer for one selection.
