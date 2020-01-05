Looking Back at The Star Jan 5, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 25 years ago • A rare, 1919 Auburn Beauty-Six Roadster returned to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum after a one-year restoration process, said museum President Robert Sbarge. It had been donated in 1980 by A. Mearl Bisel of Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum Robert Sbarge Museums Restoration A. Mearl Bisel Museum Auburn Beauty-six Roadster Year Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Punishment for misbehavior is not child abuse Gloria takes a break and shares favorite recipes Looking Back at The Star Legislators raise questions about school spending ns 25 years ago High Fives President Trump is giving the U.S. back to the people Train to gain a better you in the year 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew barber takes over Hair ShedPlea reached in Main Street shooting caseOne killed in off-road vehicle rolloverInmate who overstayed release returned to jailNoble County makes biggest-ever meth bust, againCameron welcomes first babies of the new yearMan meets daughter he didn't know he hadBig construction year ahead for KendallvilleMeek honored as he departs as fire chief'I was asked to step up and make a difference' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads Albion Village Foods 12/30 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Punishment for misbehavior is not child abuse Gloria takes a break and shares favorite recipes Looking Back at The Star Legislators raise questions about school spending ns 25 years ago High Fives President Trump is giving the U.S. back to the people Train to gain a better you in the year 2020
