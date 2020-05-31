25 years ago
• East Noble High School trumpet players Mark Lefevor, Chris Wilson and Jessi Rimmel, played the national anthem and taps at Monday’s Memorial Day services in Kendallville. Despite the cool and drizzly weather, about 200 people attended the event at Lake View Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.