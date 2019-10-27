To DeKalb High School special education teacher and Special Olympics coach Carol Fike, who has received Manchester University’s 2019 Young Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award for coaching of DeKalb County Special Olympics athletes, including a national gold-medal basketball team.
To marching bands from Angola, DeKalb and East Noble high schools. They advanced to the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state contest next weekend.
To developers of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail, Phase II, which opened officially with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, marking completion of the trail. This was Steuben County’s final, 1-mile-plus leg of the trail, finishing an 18-year project.
To Mike Kurtz, Glenn Noll and Kirk Perkins, who received the Prairie Heights Mighty Oak Awards for contributions to the school community, their character and their longevity in the Prairie Heights community.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
