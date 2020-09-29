To the editor:
I am a lifelong citizen of DeKalb County. I am a 1996 DeKalb High School graduate. I have two children who both attend DeKalb Central Schools. I am writing in support for Heather Krebs for DeKalb Central school board.
Heather Krebs has served the DeKalb Central school board since 2012. The last two years she has served as board president. Not only does she have the experience of serving on the DeKalb school board, she also has the career experience to lead the district in key decision-making when it comes to construction and building projects.
Heather works for Fort Wayne Community Schools and has led them through three successful referendums. She knows what it takes to improve schools and how to do it fiscally responsible. This experience is key and is just one of the many things she brings to the table. The improvements at James R. Watson this year is just one of those success stories. My children are former Watson Eagles and the new cafeteria and playgrounds are a big improvement.
Heather also deeply cares for the community, staff and students of DeKalb Central. Heather and I graduated in the same class, participated in sports together and were both deeply involved in the arts. She values all activities at DeKalb Central and you will see her at various activities around the district throughout the year. These activities are not just activities that her children participate in, but plays, musicals, band performances, football games, etc. She has always supported our community inside the school and out.
Heather also reaches out to individuals when problems arise. I know that I can go to her with problems I see in the district. I know that the feedback I receive is always honest and knowledgeable, even if it isn’t what I want to hear. Heather doesn’t make tough decisions without doing the research needed and reaching out to different people for feedback on both sides of an issue. Her door is always open and she always responds to the community. I encourage all of you to stop into a work session for the school board, so you can all keep up to date on what is going on.
My son graduated last year in one of the most trying times our district has ever seen. It was not a normal “senior” year for my son, but the school board, administration and teachers did an excellent job of working around the obstacles leading to a successful graduation.
Going into summer, I was hopeful that the 2020-2021 school year would bring some normalcy to my freshman daughter at DeKalb High School. While school is not like it was last year, again our school board, administrators and teachers have made this year the best it can be. The options given to our students to work either in-person or virtually have allowed parents and students to choose how to learn in a way that is comfortable for them.
I am impressed with the way the schools have rose to the challenge of social distancing and quarantining while still maintaining an excellent learning environment. The school district is in a good position and I believe the leadership that we have in place has a lot to do with how well we are doing. I think it is best for our community and schools to leave the school board intact. The school board is prepared to deal with whatever comes at us next.
Please join me in voting for Heather Krebs for DeKalb Central school board this November.
Sarah Jones
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.