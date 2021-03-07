To the editor:
"Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them." — James Baldwin
This quote as a parent is something that rings true to my heart, but as I write this letter am glad that in 2020 and into 2021 it is not completely true. I attended an event recently with many different leaders in our community and one of the first things I heard while walking into the room was adults complaining about having to wear masks all the time and having virtual meetings.
Now do not get me wrong, if a year ago you would ask me if I would enjoy Zoom, I would have asked you what Zoom was. I love people and talking with them face to face, but for the safety of those that I am around and my family, virtual has been the better option recently.
As for having to wear masks to public and social events, I want to take a moment and thank my daughter, her classmates and all the students for reminding me that sometimes it is not all about me, but about taking care of others too. This was my main thought while listening to grown adults complain about the mask mandates that we currently have in Indiana. Our students are wearing masks from the time they get out of their cars to the time they walk into their homes every day of the week. In the last year have I heard my daughter complain about wearing a mask to school, the grocery, a restaurant ... no, not once. Have I heard adults complain about all three situations ... almost every day.
Let's take some time as adults, as leaders, to think about what James Baldwin said. Do we want our kids to hear us complain all the time about rules that we have to follow? Do we want them to hear why it is more important what we want to do instead of keeping others around us safe (the reason we have the mask mandate)?
I challenge everyone in the community to take some time to think about how we have acted about wearing masks and how those words and actions will help our children be excellent, everyday and be successful citizens in the future.
We all know that the children around us every day are great imitators, so let's try to give them something great to imitate.
John Davis
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.