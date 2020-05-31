90 years ago
• D.V. McCulloughy and a force of men of Albion, representing the Calumeet Caulking Company, began work on the Kendallville City Building, to “point” all the cement work, and caulk three windows and other openings in the building, making them soot and dust proof and otherwise improving the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.