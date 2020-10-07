To the editor:
We need to vote for Heather Krebs, her name says it all!
K — Kids: Heather shows up for our kids and they are her number one priority. She routinely attends sporting events, extracurricular activities, and fundraisers at all levels. Her visibility and approachability has allowed her to form lasting relationships with our kids and their families. Most recently, I witnessed Heather in attendance at the DeKalb Central Foundation Golf Outing. The DeKalb Central Foundation connects the community and its donors to raise funds that provide our kids and teachers with additional programs. Heather, along with two of her fellow board members, Valerie Armstrong and Timothy Haynes, showed up for our kids. Thank you Heather, for your service on the DeKalb Central Foundation Board and showing up for our kids!
R — Re-Elect: We need to Re-Elect Heather to our School Board because she is positive! Her actions and words are positive towards our community and our local leaders and she goes the extra mile to interact with our kids, families, teachers, and all community members. I am excited about her role on Auburn’s 2040 Comprehensive Steering Committee. Her involvement on this committee will help ensure that the ties between our school and community are positive, purposeful, strong, and forward thinking. Another reason we need to re-elect Heather is her goal of continuing and expanding vocational opportunities, internships and partnerships with DeKalb-based businesses and government, so students can directly enter the workforce or return to our community after college.
E — Experience does matter! Heather brings a multitude of experience to the table. Not only has she served as the board’s president for two years, she possesses a deep understanding of how public school funding, budgeting, facility projects, referendums, and personnel matters work. It is vital that we retain individuals on the board, like Heather, with this knowledge and experience.
B — Baron: Heather is a Baron through and through. Not only is she a proud graduate of DeKalb, she has two children that are also proud graduates of DeKalb and two children that attend James R. Watson Elementary. Heather has an advantage of experiencing life as a parent of elementary, middle and high school students. As a parent who will have children at all three levels next year, I value her unique perspective that she brings to the board with her personal experiences. Heather is also married to a Baron educator who has spent his entire career at DeKalb. As a Baron and teacher, I value the perspective that Heather has because of her husband. Also, I believe this makes Heather more approachable, she can better relate to what it is like to walk in my shoes. DeKalb staff members deserve a representation on the board and Heather provides this.
S — Straightforward: Heather has been part of a board that has been as straightforward and transparent as possible. Examples of transparency include open board meetings and work sessions that the public is encouraged to attend, the district’s website with published performance data, proposed budget information, educational pathways, and board information, quarterly newsletters sent to households in the district, and daily posts and updates on social media. In addition, the board has gathered community input by hosting listening tours and through the process of creating a Portrait of a Baron, a common vision for a DeKalb graduate. I encourage anyone who debates the board’s transparency to visit the district’s website, follow DeKalb Central on social media, and attend upcoming board work sessions and meetings.
Krebs is the name to vote for!
Tamera Weber
Auburn
