To the editor:
On May 5, Hoosier voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots in the Republican and Democratic primary races. On the Republican side, while Donald Trump is running essentially unopposed, there is a significant race for the House of Representatives. Incumbent Jim Banks is being challenged by Dr. Chris Magiera for the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District.
While Congressman Banks looks the part and says generic conservative talking points, he also has been completely missing in action on the most critical issue of the day: immigration and border security. He mostly seems interested in spending more money on the military and leaving our armed forces in an unwinnable war in Afghanistan indefinitely.
Don’t believe that the primary election is a foregone conclusion. In May we have a choice as voters in the 3rd Congressional District of Indiana. We can vote for the status quo represented by Jim Banks or we can elect someone who will represent us by strictly adhering to the Constitution and founding principles of the United States by nominating Dr. Chris Magiera. However you choose to vote, you owe it to yourself to investigate what both candidates stand for before deciding who you will support.
You have a choice on May 5. Make yours an informed one.
Arthur Sido
Spencerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.