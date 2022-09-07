To the Editor:
Having recently read Mike Braun’s guest column regarding a nominee to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and his opposition to her appointment due to her dislike for fossil fuels, it struck me that perhaps Mike should write a second column sharing his opinion on exactly how we should handle climate change.
Mike wants “a fair playing field for American businesses”, how about a fair playing field for American life! Fossil fuel has had a good long run but the time has come to realize that we need to pivot to energy which is more climate friendly and less prone to destroy humanity. One-hundred-, 500-, 1000-year events are occurring annually, glaciers are melting, oceans are rising, massive fires and flooding are occurring all over the globe, and all Mike is concerned with is business profits?
I’m sure Mike has an energy transition plan and I would love to see it in print, so come on Mike, share with us what you would do to prevent a climate catastrophe and preserve humanity.
Michael Wojtczak
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.