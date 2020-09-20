To the editor:
Are you a senior citizen? Are you getting good quality health care? Many senior citizens lead vital, active, useful lives. Usually, the older a person gets, the more likely a health concern can occur. Sometimes, the older you are, less care is given. It is common knowledge that preventive medicine and early detection are best, ie, diagnosing and treating a condition at its earliest stages.
Medicare pays for an annual health check. Included are some of the preventive services covered:
• Welcome to Medicare Visit
• Yearly Wellness Visit
• Pap Test and Pelvic Exams
• Pneumococcal Shot
• Flu Shots
• Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
• Hepatitis B Shots
• Tobacco Use Cessation
• Counseling
• Diabetes Screenings
• Mammogram Screening
• Abdominal Arctic Aneurysm Screening
• Sexually Transmitted Diseases
• Infection Screening
• HIV Screenings
• Bone Mass Measurements
Nancy Latchaw, RN
Kendallville
