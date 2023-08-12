To the Editor:
I will be writing each month to make the case for why readers may consider entrusting me with their vote in next year’s election.
Among the litany of letter ideas I’ve been entertaining, the issue of cannabis was a given, I just didn’t know WHEN I’d write on that issue, let alone what I was going to write about this month, which is why I was low-key delighted by your coverage (i.e. prompt) reporting on the public defender challenge faced by our region, namely but not exclusively in Steuben County, resulting from our northern neighbor’s well-known lax policy re: a peculiar plant, and the resulting … tourism.
To be clear, I favor, according to priority:
1. The decriminalization of cannabis for possession in small amounts.
2. Its explicit legalization as medicine.
3. The full legalization and regulation of cannabis for use by persons over 25, subject to regulations on par with how we treat alcohol/tobacco.
Many readers have probably partaken in cannabis at some point in their lives. This might not be the case within all circles, but its use is very common. I know several people, including enterprising business owners and veterans, who use it as a means to treat chronic health conditions. Acknowledging that cannabis can cause long-term impairments in persons under the age of 25, for the vast majority of people, cannabis is safe, non-addiction-forming, and even beneficial.
Among justifications for its criminalization is that cannabis serves as a “gateway” drug. This hypothesis hasn’t been conclusively proven and can be partly explained in other ways. There is nothing intrinsic to cannabis which predisposes a person to use harder drugs, except for that, in jurisdictions like Indiana, the same elements that meet the demand for cannabis, can be those which dispense other, more problematic substances such as heroin, meth, and cocaine. This represents one of the unintended consequences of criminalization.
Another unintended consequence: Did you know that between Woodstock and the present day, concentration of the psychoactive component of marijuana, THC, has increased from 1-3% to 18-23%? This increases the probability of rare complications including “Cannabis Induced Psychosis,” and I would argue is a result of the U.S.'s largely black-and-white treatment of cannabis hitherto.
The general air among the established political class is that there is no industry in passing marijuana legislation on the state level until the federal government reclassifies the drug. For the uninitiated, this should be interpreted to mean “just as soon as hell freezes over.” This represents a tacit admission that cannabis should “probably” be legal, and thus that the people in power are just fine with Hoosiers being thrown in jail for violating an unjust law, not to mention a grievous misrepresentation of how our federalist system of government actually works.
I’m not going to perjure myself and act like voting for me will guarantee cannabis legalization in the next year, but if elected, this will be one of the key items on my agenda, and I will engage with Republicans and Democrats to work toward a solution that brings us into the 21st century and in better competition with our various neighboring states, all of whom didn't wait for the federal government to tell them when to rectify their own laws.
Thank you for your time.
Zion McNull
Independent for Hoosiers in Indiana’s 52nd House District
Kendallville
P.S. As an aside, I did want to mention that you can find me on Facebook now — a website is on the way — my handle is Zion McNull for Indiana House of Representatives 52nd District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.