To the editor:
We are medical students and physicians who oppose Indiana SB 299, which extends to pregnancy remains expelled at home after medication abortion. SB 299 requires abortion providers to comply with more rules for disposition of fetal remains beyond HEA 1337 (2016). SB 299 mislabels embryonic remains as fetal remains. It requires the patient to indicate in writing the facility they choose for burial or cremation. Few patients will even be able to find the embryo, much less transport it to the clinic safely.
Requiring providers to communicate the state’s expectation to our patients goes against our oath for informed consent and to do no harm.
Patients will inevitably fail to turn in their embryo. This will result in discrepancies between the patients’ written intentions, cremation logs, and burial transit permits.
SB 299 creates opportunities for the state to investigate clinics and patients with the seriousness of missing bodies and exposes clinics to unjustified disciplinary actions resulting in possible closure.
The over-regulation of abortion providers is a well-known means of punishing patients who seek an abortion and those who provide abortion health care. Personifying an embryo will impede the improvement of maternal and infant public health markers.
Aida Haddad, MDiv
Jessica Chiang
Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, MD, FACP
Sue Ellen Braunlin, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.