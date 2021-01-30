To the editor:
It's Keyboard Bob from the Bulldogs. I very much enjoyed the piece about the 50 year-old letter to the editor to George O. Witwer. My time I spent at KPC I very much enjoyed. George O. Witwer always went out of his way to say hello and ask how everything was going. Working for KPC was like working with family. Happy to hear he is doing well down south.
The Windmill Museum fundraiser did cancel the event for this year. Staying safe. Such a great organization to work with for a good cause. We did lose 25 shows this past year due to COVID-19. The band has been healthy. Check out our website calendar — thebulldogs50s60s.com —and hopefully, you can catch a few events.
Keyboard Bob
Bob Zmyslony
Garrett
