To the editor:
Where is my father’s Democrat Party?
I remember as a young man my father always voted for a Democrat president. He would tell me: “Democrats are for the working man.” That statement was of course before “gender correctness,” but understood to mean both men and women.
My, how the Democrat Party has changed! Recently we have heard Democrat politicians saying: “ defund the police," who protect us. “Save the environment by eliminating methane-producing cattle.” Many candidates promote unsecured open borders. Do open borders protect against terrorists or the coronavirus? Should hard-working “ legal immigrants” be upset with Democrats promoting sanctuary cities, free health care and free college for illegals? Who pays for free? The government's idea of free usually means higher taxes and is full of bureaucratic inefficiencies. Citizens Against Government Waste “2020 Congressional Pig Book” indicated $15.9 billion in wasteful pork spending. Why are the majority of cities and states which are bankrupt and dealing with out-of-control riots run by Democrats?
The Democrat Party seems to be anti-God. Some of the 2020 caucus members omitted “one nation under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. It appears the Democratic Party leaders do not want or need God. Why are a growing number of priests now saying: “You cannot be both a Catholic and Democrat?”
Christians don't let government promises compromise your faith and core values. For the record, as a conservative voter, I am not in lock-step with all Republican ideas.
Are Democrats now socialists? Socialism is a political and economic system based upon collective ownership of the means to produce goods and services. Where is the incentive for "wealthy" socialistic leaders to improve a system that competes with no one? Free enterprise and capitalism with “checks and balances” is a much better economic and political system. Those who disagree with Democratic views are labeled a racist, a chauvinist, a bigot, and of late even physically threatened. How does “cancel culture” bring people together? What happened to free speech and the peaceful exchange of ideas?
Do you really believe a Democrat president and controlled Senate would not appoint a Supreme Court Justice before an election? Fortunately, not all of my Democrat friends hold the extreme views of the party leaders; so why are you a Democrat?
I remember President Kennedy's speech: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country?” President Kennedy and my father would not recognize the Democrat Party of today.
Mike Campbell
Avilla
