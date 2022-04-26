To the editor:
I am Todd McCormick, former chief deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Upon reading Chief Deputy Roger Powers letter of support for Sheriff Cserep, I would like to say that personally I found it divisive and factually incorrect. Let’s break down his claims together:
“We have increased the standards set by previous administrations.” As the previous chief deputy, I can attest to the fact that Sheriff Cserep was not being pleased with the number of applicants able to pass the “original” written test. His remedy was to incorporate easier tests, grading on a curve and giving credit percentage points to those recruits he was in favor of.
Regarding financial responsibility, the average voter may be interested in knowing the bullet resistant vests the deputies are required to wear, were allowed to expire. For approximately one or two months, deputies were enforcing laws and making arrests while wearing vests that were to be taken out of service, according to the manufacturer of the vests. When new vests were being considered, it was agreed upon that the vests would be provided with trauma plates to decrease the likelihood of a fatal shooting of an officer. However, Sheriff Cserep ultimately decided the optional $30 vest plate was too expensive and ordered the new vests without them. As to the purchase of billboard advertisements two months before an election, it has nothing to do with trying to recruit new hires, and everything to do with advertising for re-election; money which could have been used on much needed equipment.
Regarding the addition of canine units on the department, I personally accepted a check from a DeKalb County citizen who made a monetary donation in 2019 to be used specifically for the purchase of a bite suit to be used in canine training. The money was deposited into the sheriff’s commissary account; however, a bite suit was never purchased for the canine officers to use.
According to the Openpayrolls.com website, Chief Deputy Roger Powers earned $60,521.81 with DeKalb County last year. Roger Powers serves at the pleasure of the sheriff and can be terminated at will. My purpose in stating these facts is to point out his opinions are severely biased and should be treated as such.
As former chief deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, I want you, the voters of DeKalb County, to know that you deserve better. DeKalb County deserves a sheriff who actually cares about the employees. Officer retention is not always about money, sometimes it is about the work environment and showing your employees concern and compassion. I believe Detective Brady Thomas will be the catalyst to bring that change to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Todd McCormick
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.