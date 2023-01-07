25 years ago
• State Rep. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) invited students age 14 years and older to serve as pages in the Indiana House of Representatives. He encouraged students to come with a friend as the upcoming session would be short and there would be less time for students to be pages. Kruse said the experience of being a page is a direct, hands-on education in how the state government works. “It is a wonderful experience and a difference perspective that can’t be taught in a classroom.”
