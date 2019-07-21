25 years ago
• Bar None Saddle Club hosted its annual Auburn Horse Show at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds with an expansion of the classes. Saturday events included a halter showmanship class, followed by driving, English and Western performance classes. A show of several breeds followed, with a jumping class show on Sunday.
