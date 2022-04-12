To the editor:
The Kendallville Lions Club, the oldest Lions Club in Noble County, serving the community locally since 1925, wishes to thank all involved in printing our 2022 events/schedule posters.
We wish to thank Jenny Ernsberger, Amanda McCormick and Terry and Grace Housholder for their support and assistance in printing us the club posters to share our local events.
The Lion's motto is, “We Serve” and the Kendallville Lions are involved with humanitarian and philanthropic causes, both in Kendallville, Noble County and wider needs on a district, state and national level. Annually the club is involved with multiple local, county and state projects.
We thank the community for allowing us to serve for these past 87 years. Your donations and support of our club do make a difference.
Local businesses who helped sponsor our 2022 event poster include S&S Travel, VanGorder Sales, Lewger Machine & Tool, Emerick Diggins & Zabona Attorneys, Shepherds Auto, Northeastern Center, State Farm Insurance - Don Gura, ColorMaster Inc., WAWK 95.5 FM, The Hawk, Noble County Council on Aging/Noble Transit, Tipton Law Group and Noble County Disposal. These community leaders have helped us serve you in making a difference locally. Please thank and support them for their commitment to our community.
If you have any questions on our events, or if you wish to join the Kendallville Lions Club, please contact us. Thanks again for your support and we will see you in Kendallville, helping our neighbors. If you need help in any way think, “Lions First.”
Steve Kramer, Noble County zone chairman, District 258
Ken Lash, Kendallville Lion's president
Harold Sollenberger, Kendallville Lion's publicity chairman
Loren Allen, Kendallville Lion's CNA member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.