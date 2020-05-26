To the editor:
It’s primary election time in Indiana and I encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote.
Marty Grimm is a candidate for re-election for DeKalb County Council as well as a candidate for State Convention Delegate. She has a heart for serving the citizens of DeKalb County and has done so as a County Council member, as Circuit Court Clerk, as a State Convention Delegate, and as President of the Republican Women. She is honest, loyal, trustworthy and always dedicated to getting the job done right!
I am a candidate for State Convention Delegate. It was a privilege to be elected and serve as one of your State Convention Delegates in 2016 and 2018. I am an Oxford educated lawyer trained by John W. Whitehead of The Rutherford Institute in Charlottesville, Virginia to aggressively serve and defend those I represent.
Please consider casting your vote for Marty and me!
Margaret Lee Grimm
Auburn
