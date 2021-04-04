25 years ago
• DeKalb County Auditor Mary Bowman said no tax rates had been received from the state, due to multi-county taxing units that had not yet certified their assessed values. The DeKalb County assessor, auditor and treasurer had completed requirements, but because of reassessment, three surrounding counties had not submitted everything. She estimated that tax bills would be mailed by the end of June.
