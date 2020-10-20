To the editor:
As Socrates said, “The secret to change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”
Wise words for sure, but let us not forget either …
Let us not forget that the current school board president lost her referendum 60/40 to the taxpayers of the DeKalb Central School District who wanted to see better use of their hard-earned money.
Let us not forget that the current superintendent, when asked repeatedly, could find no answer to “ had he learned anything from the failed referendum.”
Let us not forget that the current school board played us with the threat of no heat for the children if we did not vote for the $37 million sports expenditure when it had the funds the entire time.
Let us not forget that the budget for the school system alone is approximately $39 million a year while the budget for the entire county is only at about $30 million.
Let us not forget that the school board insists on keeping our taxes at the current level just because they can and not because the need is there. They have proven that they will do anything to keep that level — at any cost.
Let us not forget that the head count in our schools has continuously, since day one, dropped and yet our taxes collected to support it have only risen. Just check your new property appraisals for the latest increase going to the schools.
While we should not forget, let’s not continue to drag their errors through the mud. Let’s focus on what will change the unfortunate past and bring us a new future by fixing this broken, clueless school board.
Let us concentrate on building the future with change. No more of the same old school board that seems to have no clue as to what our community wants or needs.
Let us clear the swamp and start anew with positive, open and honest discussion with board members that can clean up the mess and begin again.
Let us concentrate on the needed changes to make our schools a better place to work and grow.
Let us vote for the candidates that are eager to make things right and work with the public on major decisions and improvements.
It is up to us to make this change. Without your vote we cannot build the new.
Vote Jeff Johnson and John Davis for the DeKalb County Central School Board. They have both integrity and common sense when it comes to making solid and informed decisions. No games or secret meetings. No same old, same old or "that is how we have always done it" excuses. They possess the knowledge to understand the financial aspects of handling our tax dollars. Yes, it is time for a change to build the new. Vote Jeff Johnson and John Davis. Thank you.
Valerie Hunter
Corunna
