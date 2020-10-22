To the editor:
I got to know John Davis through our mutual participation in a local theater group, Excelsior Arts Academy's production of A Christmas Carol.
John Davis has the innate ability to talk to people of all ages and demographics and actually care about their ideas and input. I wholeheartedly believe he will bring this same inclusivity to the DeKalb County Central United School Board.
As a high school student, I felt completely comfortable sharing my ideas with Mr. Davis, and if he is elected to be a member of the school board I believe he will give validation to the people closest to the issues, parents and students. As a college student, with prospects of returning to Auburn upon graduation, I know that if I were to stay in DeKalb County and eventually send my children to the DeKalb County Central United School District I would need an open and transparent school board to be the liaison between constituents and school personnel. I would also love to stay involved with local happenings while I’m away at school, and having this opportunity would give our youth more stake in the community prompting them to return after college graduation. One way John Davis wants to achieve this goal is by creating more open and transparent online access to school board meetings.
Going across the country for school has certainly given me a new perspective on public education and the extensive variations regionally. I am very strong in my belief in the importance of public schools. These institutions are imperative not only to provide equal opportunity to learn, but for an enriched economy nationally and locally.
I know that John Davis is prepared and capable of working with our community leaders and local businesses to enrich the school district’s internship and trade programs. A good portion of our community's highest education level is a high school diploma or GED. I know that John Davis recognizes this situation and wants to ensure that students graduating from DeKalb High School and immediately entering the workforce are equipped with all the tools needed to land a job.
By strengthening our impact and internship opportunities, John Davis will help companies and students by putting them in a position for a job following graduation. Furthermore, if the student decides to work somewhere else, they will have favorable experience for their application.
As for students who want to follow a college track, Davis wants to get the students more involved in the school board process. The people on the board shouldn’t be strangers to the students of DeKalb Central as they were for the better part of my 12 years in the district. These members should be actively seeking student, parent and community input to create the most favorable outcomes in our education system. This involvement from students inherently creates a drive to make a difference in the community, ensuring these students want to return and continue that involvement in the community after receiving a diploma.
For these reasons as well as his high moral character, I believe John Davis is an excellent candidate for DeKalb Central United School District Board. I fully trust that with Davis’ attention to students, transparency and community involvement he will shape this district into a place I would be proud to come back to.
Katie Smith
Auburn
