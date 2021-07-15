To the editor:
Let's talk about Mr. Banks. A day ago he talked about President Trump started the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and has not credited President Biden with anything ongoing with it. Now all of the sudden, he is at fault for all the violence going on there.
We need to stop our state from being just a Republican state and look at our future.
I do not vote in this state anymore because it is one-sided and it does not matter how every one of us people vote — it is always a one-sided vote.
Mr. Banks needs to realize it is ex-President Trump; Trump is not the president now.
Let's get together and see what is real in our government and stop fighting with each other.
Phillip Fluke
Butler
