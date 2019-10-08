To the editor:
Having read The Star newspaper on 26 September, 2019, I was disappointed by the article regarding the election for mayor. What a pity that our town must be subjected to political mudslinging. This is not Washington or Chicago.
I have read the article, in its entirety, several times and as always, there are two sides to every story. First let me say that I do not know Sarah Payne at all. Having digested what was written and what was implied made me feel that, in my personal judgment, it appears that we are dealing with a very insecure person. When someone makes remarks like they fear for the safety of themselves, their family and supporters, I have serious reservations about their qualifications to hold the office of mayor or any public office. Auburn is such a beautiful town and I do not believe that we have an element in our town that would hurt anyone over an election campaign.
Sarah Payne really needs to wake up and concentrate on her campaign and not try to gain unwarranted sympathy from the local people to support her unsubstantiated claims. It also appears that she needs to make better judgment calls. When someone makes a decision based on hearsay and rumors, it is quite obvious, they are not using common sense. She cannot deny this as she has stated this in the newspaper and Facebook. Remember, facts and communication are required in any form of business management.
People in our town, like any town, rely on solid management in the everyday operation of the mayor’s office. What I have read, and again I’ll say this is my personal observation, that there is a lot to be desired from her comments in the local paper. Just wanting to be mayor is one thing, having the expertise and qualification is another. However, judgment will be left to the people of Auburn. I hope they choose wisely as Auburn’s future is at stake.
I firmly believe Sarah Payne owes Mike Ley a public apology.
Joe Kibe
Auburn
