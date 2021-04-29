To the editor:
70th National Day of Prayer, DeKalb County 30th National Day of Prayer Rally.
“Love, Life and Liberty” 2 Corinthians, 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and, where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.”
We have all had a difficult year, but with God’s wisdom and guidance, this year we are able to assemble together for a time of community prayer! This is a free event! We are asking you to bring non-perishable food items or paper products for the Community Care Food Pantry!
The Rally will be held May 6, 2021, 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn, I-69 Exit 326, turn west on County Road 11-A.
We are honored to have: special guest speaker Micah Clark, executive director of American Family Association of Indiana, from Indianapolis and special music by Jensen Snyder from Waterloo. Prayers for the needs of our country, community and more, will be given by several community leaders.
We all desperately need wisdom and guidance from God to make important decisions. Our founding fathers understood God’s laws and commandments and formed this nation on them — this quote by Abraham Lincoln, 1863, still rings true: “It is the duty of nations, as well as men, to owe their dependence upon the overruling power of God, to confess their sins and transgressions in humble sorrow, yet with assured hope that genuine repentance will lead to mercy and pardon; and to recognize the sublime truth announced in the Holy Scriptures and proven by all history, that those nations only are blessed whose God is Lord.”
America is a great nation! All denominations come join us on May 6, let us pray and work together as one nation under God for the future of America by seeking the face of God for His wisdom and guidance.
Love, Life and Liberty — God bless America!
Erma Casselman, DeKalb County coordinator National Day of Prayer
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.