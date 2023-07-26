To the Editor:
As Auburn Tri Kappa Committee wraps up the 2023 Pink Out we must thank our community. Nine years ago we couldn’t have imagined what a well-oiled machine this event has become and it is truly because of you. Being able to fill a vulnerable need with amazing partnerships is exactly how Pink Out is able to continue to help members across DeKalb County.
Thanks to all of our event community partners: American Legion Auburn Post 97, Steel Dynamics Butler Division, Metal Technologies, Scheumann Dental Associates, American Legion Auburn Post 97 Riders, Gibson’s Heating and Plumbing, Dewald Northeast Dental Group, Auburn Moose Lodge, Nucor Fastener, Vision Source, Beacon Credit Union, Auburn Dental Associates, Custom Coating Inc., 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Nucor Building Systems, FCI Construction, Jeff’s Auto Repair & Towing, Carlex Clearly Visionary, Kelly York, Stacy Dailey, Walmart DC Auburn, R.P. Wakefield, Horizon Bank, Community State Bank, Hicksville Bank, Mad Anthony’s, The Italian Grille, Classic City Cookies, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Massage Centere, United Way of DeKalb County, DeKalb County Health Department, St. Martin’s Health Clinic, Francine’s Friends, Hearten House, Ox Imagery LLC, The James Foundation, DeKalb County Community Foundation, Blue Moon, Healthies, Lyn Maree’s, The Brown House, and KPC Media.
Please mark your calendars for May 16, 2024, as we celebrate 10 years of DeKalb County Pink Out.
Special thanks to Pink Out Committee: Melanie Blythe, Kristen Lightner, Inesa Rohrach, Sandra Neumann-Plumber and Auburn Tri Kappa sisters who continue to see the impact of this event.
Thank you all for your continued support and collaboration as we educate our community members about the crucial importance of early detection.
Natalie DeWitt & Melissa Eshbach
Co-Chairs Tri Kappa DeKalb County Pink Out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.