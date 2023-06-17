25 years ago
• REDi-MED opened in Auburn on July 1, 1998, a joint venture between DeKalb Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Hospital that will combine services. REDiMED DeKalb will provide urgent care and occupational medicine services, and will continue to provide the provide the primary care previously offered at Lutheran’s Auburn Medical and Industrial Clinic and DeKalb’s Occupational Health Services. The clinic, located at 500 S. Grandstaff Drive in Auburn will be open weekdays and Saturdays.
