To the editor:
As I have watched and contemplated writing this letter to the editor, I was approached and questioned if rumors were true, and I have also been taken to task for my opinions via social media. Those two incidents alone made it clear to me just how important it is to stand up for what I believe is right and just, as I believe we all should. I believe that it isn’t a “party,” but the “person” that we should be voting for.
I am a registered Republican and I am not ashamed to say I stand proud in my decision to vote for a Democratic candidate to be our mayor. It is time for change in leadership and growth with honesty and integrity and that is exactly why I voted for Sarah Payne.
There have been scare tactics put into place to create a smokescreen of sorts and rumors started that were untrue. These rumors were dangerous and directly attacking Sarah’s morality and character and had nothing to do with a mayoral race, but I believe were spread to create a sense of fear out of desperation to win an election. Sarah’s opponent would make one believe that Sarah did not reach out to him to discuss her concerns, but the reality is that Sarah did ask to speak with her opponent regarding the issue but it took four days and a video release for him to respond to her request for a meeting.
Supporters were being harassed/bullied, signs were being destroyed and police reports were filed. Sarah provided names of those higher ups in her opponent's campaign as to who was behind the rumors. I would like to believe that he didn’t know that was happening, but if he did and condoned it, I’m not sure which is worse.
Sarah has asked for a public debate only to be told that her opponent refused but he gave no reason as to why he’s refusing.
We all should be excited for someone who isn’t afraid to stand before you and answer questions face to face, to take on the challenge that running for a public office can bring with poise and professionalism; for the opportunity to elect a qualified leader who is willing to work together in the change and growth of our city.
We all should be excited that our young people, this next generation, want to be involved with our cities, towns and our schools and they all are very well qualified to lead us forward. It’s time to think outside the box.
Sarah Payne is a very loyal, honest and compassionate person; she truly cares about this city and how it works. She is forward thinking and qualified to lead.
If you have any questions about anything, I encourage you to take the time to reach out to Sarah. I am confident that you too will find that she is the right choice as our next mayor.
Today I voted for Sarah Payne. I hope that you will too!
Brenda Myers
Auburn
