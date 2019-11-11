To the editor:
I guess I have to respond to Pat Johnson. History does show. God had no hand in the starting of this country. It was money, and avoiding taxes, people who wanted what we have today. To think "God" was behind or backed this country in 1776 is why they have the First Amendment alive today, God was their faith. Their blood was what you have today. To complain about anything.
Bradley Thompson
Waterloo
