25 years ago
• East Noble’s five senior basketball players, consisting of Ed VanGessel, Nick David, Matt Liebing, Zach Wolf and Josh Treesh, gathered around the IHSAA boys basketball sectional trophy after the Knights defeated Lakeland, 66-40, to claim the title. It was the second consecutive championship for the school and the third in the last four years. Other members of the team are Kevin Chandler, Matt Desper, Ryan VanGessel, Jeremy Creigh, Ryan Ogle, Chad LaCross and Jeremy Swanson.
