To the editor:
I have to applaud Mr. Kevin Kell from Waterloo who wrote the letter that was in the Thursday, Jan. 13, paper. I also think the same as you do, Mr. Kell, and mumble out loud knowing no one is listening. The people you and I are referring to are an embarrassment to our society. I'm sure they weren't raised that way, but in our society today I can almost believe anything.
The letter Mr. Kell wrote says it all. Plain and simple. Only if the people would read the article or better yet, please look in the mirror before you leave your home.
Kathy Stark
Auburn
