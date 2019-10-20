To the editor:
Wayne Madden is the best choice for our next city councilman. Wayne sits on the Auburn City Council representing the citizens of Auburn. Wayne has been an integral part of the recent growth and development of Auburn. Look around, see all the good things happening in our great town. Downtown has seen an explosion in development, construction and infrastructure improvements.
Small town America is alive and well in Auburn, and Wayne has been part of that movement for the past four years. As a downtown business owner, I personally have seen the changes and growth that have made our town an example to be followed.
Wayne ran a successful business on 8th Street for two decades. He understands the concerns and difficulties of maintaining a successful business. This knowledge carries over to his understanding on how to better promote and expand the interest of Auburn’s citizens. A successful businessman knows budgets, contracts and human relations, all necessary to move Auburn forward in the future.
Wayne rose to the position of president of the International Lions Club, a multinational service organization. This position required overseeing a multi-million budget and overseeing the direction and control of a large diverse organization, skills essential for the future of Auburn.
I would challenge any candidate for city council to bring to the table this experience and expertise. The citizens of Auburn should be proud that one of their own has given so much.
Since his retirement from business, Wayne devotes his time to the city of Auburn and numerous volunteer organizations. Wayne Madden, your current city councilman, deserves to be reelected. Auburn needs Wayne Madden for our future. I support the reelection of Wayne Madden for Auburn City Council.
Kevin L. Likes
Auburn
