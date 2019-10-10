To the editor:
On behalf of the DeKalb Pregnancy Center I want to thank everyone who participated in the Cutest Baby Contest at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. So many people in the community helped to make the event a successful fundraiser for the Center.
We are grateful for the parents of the 178 entries, for the voters, and for the volunteers, as well as for those who donated prizes: Little Sprouts, the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Pizza Hut and NCG.
A special thanks also goes to Kelly Kobes for helping with the Facebook event, to George Abel and Joseph Graves for building new voting boxes at the spur of the moment, and to Holly and Brian Custer and Steve Provines for booth set up. And, finally, I want to thank Nila Clear and Darly Bennett for counting up all the daily votes. What an enormous task that was!
The nearly $6,000 that the contest raised will help the DeKalb Pregnancy Center to continue to provide pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and STD testing for area women.
Marcia Provines
Executive director
DeKalb Pregnancy Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.