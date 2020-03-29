To the editor:
1/1000th of the width of an eyelash. Visible only through an electron microscope. That is the size of America’s No. 1 enemy today. The “new corona virus,” unknown to man six months ago, has within weeks of discovery spread from its first appearance in a Chinese coastal city to every corner of the globe.
As of Feb. 1 the U.S. economy was blazing through the sky on a seemingly unstoppable upward trajectory. Within less than two months, the economic behemoth is smoldering, careening downward in a helpless freefall. The culprit, this infinitesimally small organism, profoundly ignorant of its own existence and barely definable as living material, now holds this vast planet and her six billions of humans in its virulent grasp.
Our miraculous digital tools cannot stop it. Our nuclear arsenals cannot defeat it. Our billions and trillions of dollars cannot buy its prevention or cure. The world’s greatest industrial base cannot produce a single pill to fight it. No amount of political or military power can confront its destructive march across the globe.
In almost all ways, this miniscule monster bears resemblance to an alien invasion. In the short span of a few months, it has changed life on earth like nothing since the Armageddon of the Second World War. Across the land, across the world, life has come near to a standstill. We, like billions of others, are hunkered down, like prisoners in our own homes, helpless to do anything to stop the Grimm Reaper except to stay put, social distance, and wait it out.
So where do we turn when all the intelligence, all the technology, and all the power of this world fails to deliver us. The same place man has always turned when he recognizes he is powerless to save himself. God, our Heavenly Father, who holds the universe in His hands, is there waiting for us to finally turn to Him. There are tremendous lessons and opportunities in this “slow motion disaster,” quoting the recent News Sun headline's description of COVID-19.
One such lesson is to realize that if we put our trust in man, we will reap disappointment. Whether it is a soaring stock market, the latest digital device, a terrific job, a beautiful house or vehicle, our fit, healthy bodies ... these things will all pass away, in some cases before we can imagine. If our ultimate faith is in anything but the Living God, whatever we choose to call Him, we are built on a shaky foundation. We must come to understand that God in His wisdom and benevolence will not always take away the coronaviruses of life, He will always strengthen us to endure them. And in so doing we will be made stronger for the next challenge, which certainly will come.
Like so many others, I have felt the pain of loss of work and income, the cancellation of plans, etc. But as frustrating as the present situation is, we can look at this massive “shelter in place” as a gift. With it we can get to know our spouses and children better and spend important time with them. We can reevaluate our lives and turn from our relentless pursuit of wealth, notoriety, and entertainment to service to mankind and caring for the soul. We can learn to focus more on things of eternal worth: our character, our relationships, our connection with God.
There have been times when, in the press to do a million things and keep exhausting schedules, I have found myself wishing life would just pause for a few hours so I can look at the sky, read a classic novel, meditate, write a letter, or call a grandchild. Is it beyond reason to think that in a bizarre, never imagined way, that wish has been granted? Unless we find ways to redeem this situation, and find good in it, then the sacrifices of so many will be lost on us.
Robert P. Neilson
Kendallville
