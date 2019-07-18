Council candidate answers challenge to his residency
To the editor:
As some of you might have noticed, I have decided to run for City Council, dropping out of the mayoral race.
As you may have also noticed, my candidacy is being challenged by the Republican chair on the basis of residency. I understand that the only publicly available information proving a person’s residency is voter registration. It seems, however, as though all the money and time and sacrificing of vacation would have been spared by a single conversation.
I wish my challenger, Rick Ring, would have firstly known that voter registration is not the end all be all in determining residency. According to the law, it is “intent” that determines habitation. As I’ve lived in my current apartment inside my district limits since January 2018 according to my lease agreement and bills paid through the city, “intent of residence” is established. Secondly, within a conversation, I would have been able to ease my challenger’s qualms and avoided any open attacks in this election.
I would like to thank the election board for convening in order to come to an obvious conclusion. I’d like to say it was a pleasure, but I’d rather be fishing in Lake Michigan.
Patrick O’Brien
Auburn
