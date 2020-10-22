To the editor:
It is easy to be negative these days. Complaining when you do not completely agree with something is the path of least resistance, especially when you’re not the one making the decisions. It’s a selfless act to serve one’s community and most people prefer not to open themselves up to ridicule from people who do not have the will or intestinal fortitude to take on the mantle of leadership. Better to sit back and be the Sunday afternoon armchair quarterback. This backdrop seems all too prevalent in our society, and it is against this pervasiveness I would like to show my support for Heather Krebs and her campaign for re-election.
Throughout her career and in her service on the school board, Heather has been a consummate professional. She belongs to professional boards and organizations supporting our public schools. These organizations add to her wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to dealing with difficult issues. These experiences should be lauded and applauded, not villainized. I know of no business, philanthropic, or religious organization that does not seek to see its members try to improve themselves by belonging to professional organizations. It is reckless and irresponsible, if not laughable, to insinuate that by belonging to these organizations a person is somehow less knowledgeable, less informed, or part of some conspiracy. People should always seek knowledge and understanding and I know Heather will continue to do so to improve our school district.
Along these same lines of discussion, Heather does work for another school district which allows for her to have a broader perspective and deeper understanding of how public schools function when helping to make decisions for DeKalb Central. Heather draws on this experience and this allows our board to consider issues facing our schools in a different light for the greater benefit of our district. Her professional experience in K-12 project management, budgeting and long-term planning is a tremendous asset. Discounting experience is troubling to me. Do not most want ads for professional and skilled labor positions ask for or require experience? Regardless of how the election turns out the DeKalb Central School Board will be short on experience. Two members have two years or less experience and one member in the upcoming election is guaranteed to be new, leaving just Tim Haynes and Heather Krebs as the only two board members with any significant experience. There is a learning curve and as both a private citizen and as an employee of the school district, I for one would like some semblance of experienced leadership on DeKalb Central’s Board.
Heather constantly meets with stakeholders either by phone or face to face. She has never shied away from tough meetings she knows that not everyone will always agree with all board decisions. People tend to look at issues through the blinders they wear, blinders that may keep them from seeing a bigger picture. It is the job of the school board to take into consideration many different views, and Heather has done this time and time again. This in fact, makes her transparent and trustworthy.
Against the mantle of negativity, Heather continues and to be one of the most positive and caring people that I know. She pushes me daily to seek the good, find the joy, and to build others up rather than to tear them down. I am Cole Krebs, and yes, I’m Heather Krebs’ husband. It goes without saying that I love and support her. Hopefully, I’ve also given the electorate a reason to support her as well.
Cole Krebs
Auburn
