To the editor:
Thank you to the Albion Fire Department, First Responders and Noble County EMS for your professionalism and kindness when responding to the accident at our house on Dec. 4, 2020.
Our community churches and friends provided many prayers, cards and meals which were very much appreciated. Thank you to Pastor Mike and the Destiny Family of Faith Church in Kendallville for locating and installing a ramp so the transition home was easier on us all; to our son and daughter in-law, thank you for all your love and support during this time.
Your kindness and generosity during and after the accident will be remembered. Thank you!
Rex and Phyllis Cole Sr.
Albion
