To the editor:
For my entire life I have felt a strong desire to help others. As such, upon entering the workforce I began a career in emergency services, the entirety of which has taken place in DeKalb County. Through my various roles within this career, I have met many great friends across all disciplines of emergency response. One such individual is Detective Brady Thomas.
When we met eight years ago, Brady Thomas was a patrol deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. He was “one of the good ones” among the outstanding group of men that were employed with the DCSO at that time. Brady Thomas however, was one that stood out above the rest.
In a day and age where it is in-vogue to look for any excuse to shame police officers and attack them for the job they’re entrusted to do, we need to look to someone who can bring about the changes needed to policing in DeKalb County. An individual who thinks first of the needs of the public, then of the needs of his fellow officers, and lastly of themselves. Detective Brady Thomas is this person. He has consistently communicated with fellow officers in the DCSO as well as other outlying agencies to try to figure out what is needed to increase positive community/police relationships as well as figure out what the officers need in order to carry out their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.
For the last four years, I have watched dozens of highly qualified and driven men and women leave the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for other employment in the law enforcement field, with some leaving the profession entirely. Clearly something needs to change in the Sheriff’s Department to help retain these remarkable officers in our county, as they provide an invaluable resource to public safety.
Detective Brady Thomas is a great cop, an honorable man, and a born leader. He is entirely focused on bringing the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department to the highest possible standards in training, professionalism, and selfless service that any agency can strive for. Unlike other administrations, Detective Brady Thomas is not interested in his own legacy, but rather, the legacy that the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department will have as a whole. Detective Brady Thomas possesses the drive, fortitude of character and willingness to serve that is required of a leader. These are the reasons I believe he will make an excellent sheriff when he is elected as the next Sheriff of DeKalb County.
Bradley Johnson
Butler
Assistant Chief, Concord Twp. Vol. Fire Department
