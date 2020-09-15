To the editor:
Time to stop the mask wearing, social distancing “B.S.” Let’s take back our lives from this scamdemic. Our summer and people’s lives have been ruined by tis. No more! Don’t let our upcoming holidays also be ruined. Sept. 26th, let’s take our lives back.
Paul Holman
Ashley
