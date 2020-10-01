To the editor:
As I'm looking back on our history at DeKalb Central, I see students from my class of '99 who went off to college at Purdue, IU, Butler, IPFW, Notre Dame, Valparaiso, and the list goes on. I see students today who are doing the same and can't imagine a school system that didn't strive to afford the very best opportunity, education, and social environment for their students through tradition and teaching.
My niece is currently a student at DeKalb and in the running for top of her class as a sophomore. She loves her school. She was taught by the administration to never quit, never give up, put in the work and celebrate the wins and the trials.
There are still teachers there today that I had 20 years ago. They are still carrying on this tradition. I think it is very important to keep the experienced person on our school board who has put the students first and will continue to do that. For that reason I will cast my vote for Heather Krebs and I hope you'll do the same. Baron Up!
Bryan Dickman
Auburn
Kiwanis Club president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.