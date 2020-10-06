To the editor:
The present members on the DeKalb Central School Board are fine people. I have respect for each them as individuals. I truly believe the administration, legal counsel, and the ISBA each has its place, but have all varied from their intended position in the appropriate direction of the DeKalb Central School district.
School board members are elected to discuss openly and enact the decisions affecting our school district. The board hires the superintendent to direct operations, present plans for the future, and to carry out board decisions.
The board hires an attorney to give them legal advice and legal interpretation of school law only. Legal counsel does not have a vote and is not considered a voting member.
The board elects to join ISBA to keep abreast of what is happening at the state level and to offer guidance, certainly not to run our schools.
Somewhere along the way it is apparent that the administration, the attorney and the ISBA are controlling the board decisions that affect our local school system. With the exception of one board member, the majority seem to follow the direction of the above-mentioned positions. To make it plain, our school board needs to regain control and direct the schools and not be controlled by paid personnel or outside organizations.
Following our last election a new board member came on board and began examining finances and transparency issues at the request of constituents. His concerns have been openly rebuked in public meetings by top paid administrators and legal counsel rather than appropriately considered. Transparency is further confused as these same employees and legal counsel are openly supporting two specific school board candidates.
As we move forward, we are certainly looking at more improvements and more construction at DeKalb Central, as we should be doing. I simply ask that there be a vetted business plan in place and not just a spending scheme. If we continue with the same leadership model with no room for fact finding and discussion, we will most certainly continue with the same disruption in our community at every improvement. I don’t believe we want that to happen. Genuine communication with the complete district to make the decisions is how these issues are circumvented.
We have one new candidate running for the board who is experienced in banking, business and managing finances on a daily basis. We have another new candidate experienced in construction having helped build three school facilities and other buildings. He understands construction, estimating and proposals. We already have one experienced data and analysis expert on the board. (Following the last election.) I firmly believe these candidates for school board can examine our spending while providing needed improvements.
Finally, I believe that it’s time to stop complicating the decision-making processes of our school board with the added difficulty of having spouses employed by the school district. For the first time in a decade, we have the opportunity to have a school board free from this burden. Regardless of statements to the contrary, it can affect the thought process.
I am supporting Jeff Johnson and John Davis for DeKalb Central School Board as our best options toward positive and community minded improvements.
Thanks for reading and supporting a change,
Jim Littlejohn
Auburn
Past DeKalb Central School Board member
