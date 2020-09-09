Auburn police department officers thanked for being ‘outstanding’
To the editor:
For several months I’ve been trying to find the time to write this letter, because it was earned by the Auburn police department.
I have a 4-year-old son with an independent streak a mile deep. About three months ago, he decided to track down his mother, who was out on a walk. He set out on his scooter without telling me where he was going or that he was leaving. All of the sudden, I received a call from my wife that a neighbor had seen our son zipping down the street and that no one had seen him for about 10 minutes.
My wife and I obviously panicked. We immediately put together a game plan to look for him.
Just as I was jumping into my car to start the hunt, two police cars rolled down my street. It was clear that they were looking for people to talk to. I quickly learned that they were telling people they’d found a 4-year-old zipping through downtown on his scooter, and the officers were trying to find out where he lived. I quickly claimed him, and they radioed to have him brought to our house.
About five minutes later, a patrol car pulled up out front, and in the back seat sat my 4-year-old son and his bike. Out stepped an officer with the Auburn police department, who opened the door and allowed me to claim my son.
My most enduring impression from this experience was how outstanding the Auburn police department officers were. They had immediately committed several officers and cars to finding my son’s home. They were polished and professional and respectful and courteous. My son had become their highest priority, and they had no resentment for that in any way.
I will never forget their service in that moment. I will never forget their embrace of the duty they have assumed to our community.
I do not know the names of those officers, but I hope they read this and realize the deep appreciation and respect my family and I have for them.
These are volatile and scary times. Police in this country are under a microscope. And that’s a good thing, given the authority that’s been entrusted to them. They should be evaluated and held accountable. But they also deserve praise when they have earned it, and those officers earned recognition. And in fact, it’s important to remember that my son was a single sliver of time, and that they are in a constant state of service. There are countless other stories out there besides mine.
To the Auburn police department, and to all law enforcement for that matter, we appreciate your service, your selflessness, your sacrifices and your humility. We are lucky that you strap on your badges each morning and set about your mission to serve and protect.
We, Auburn, are fortunate for our police officers. And we must do everything we can to help protect the relationship we have with them.
Ben Ice
Auburn
