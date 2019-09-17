To the editor:
We have been following both candidates on social media and read all the letters to the editor. We have compared both candidate’s websites where you can find each of their resumes. We attended the “Meet the Candidates” at McKenny-Harrison Elementary school on Sept. 9 to hear both candidates speak.
We earlier learned a very unusual fact about Sarah Payne through questioning Sarah’s job changes. Sarah Payne has never applied for a job! Sarah became aware of positions when companies contacted her — every time! Sarah also has an impressive volunteer history. This has given her even more related experience. We can now proudly say that with due diligence, we have made our decision to support Sarah Payne for the next mayor of Auburn.
Our first impression when we met Sarah was that she has a positive attitude and enthusiasm about Auburn. She is a people person with an open mind and a leadership mentality. As a leader, she clearly understands the importance of listening to ideas from others and getting input.
In listening to Sarah, it is clear that her experience has kept her involved in our city up close and personal. If you ask Sarah any question about Auburn, you will see how much work she puts into understanding the challenges of our city. You will also notice the thought she has put into solving each problem. She has no fear of being asked questions, and that clearly shows she has worked hard on being informed.
We listened to Sarah talk and answer questions about sidewalks, streets and round-a-bouts. She also spoke about funding for neighborhood revitalization projects, grant opportunities for historic preservation, and Blu Zones (which we knew nothing about previously). It is clear to us that Sarah has the knowledge, experience and genuine passion necessary to lead our community. Sarah has the leadership ability to make things happen.
Sarah is a college graduate and has managed a multi-million-dollar organization. She is familiar with funding sources and volunteered her time extensively to learn about building communities and what it takes to revitalize downtowns. We believe Sarah’s experience best qualifies her to lead our city.
We will both be casting our vote for Sarah Payne because we believe Sarah is the right person with the right experience and knowledge to lead Auburn.
Joe and Linda Allen
Auburn
