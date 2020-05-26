To the editor:

I would like to take a moment and urge everyone to vote for Mike Watson. He is the best choice for commissioner. I have known Mike many years. He is dedicated to the cause, very approachable and posseses high ethical and moral values; his integrity and dedication is irreproachable.

He also brings common sense to the table which is unseen in today's political arena.

Jerry L. Wolfe

Hamilton

Property owner in DeKalb and Steuben counties

