To the editor:
I would like to take a moment and urge everyone to vote for Mike Watson. He is the best choice for commissioner. I have known Mike many years. He is dedicated to the cause, very approachable and posseses high ethical and moral values; his integrity and dedication is irreproachable.
He also brings common sense to the table which is unseen in today's political arena.
Jerry L. Wolfe
Hamilton
Property owner in DeKalb and Steuben counties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.