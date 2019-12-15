To the editor:
Last Saturday my family and I set out to go enjoy the 51st annual Kendallville Christmas parade. The theme was "A Jingle Bell Christmas " so I was eager to see the floats that represented this theme.
Everything was looking good and we were enjoying ourselves until a motorized wood sleigh showed up with what was suppose to be Donald Trump driving it. It was a realistic face mask of him and the sleigh was followed along by Melania Trump and Vice President Pence.
Many of us thought that the Trump sleigh was in extremely poor taste in the Christmas parade at a time when we all seem to be divided. A party representing themselves by walking in the parade with shirts and banners is one thing, wearing a Trump face and flailing about with your thumbs up in a gesture of power is another, especially during a time when he is involved in impeachment hearings for multiple wrongdoings.
Christmas should be a time when we try to do things to unite us, it's not a time to mock the other side and further the divide. It also had nothing to do with "A Jingle Bell Christmas. " It was kind of disgusting to see some people laughing about this as well. I do not believe that KPC news was even aware of what these people had planned.
I was really disappointed and feel like this entry should have never been allowed to proceed down Main Street.
Deborah Snyder
Kendallville
