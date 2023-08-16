Capitalism can be successful
To the Editor:
I support capitalism, I do not support what we now have in the U.S., a pyramid of capitalism. A pyramid of capitalism is where the entire system depends on the existence of a lower class to support it. Capitalism can be successful when those who work for a private company, share in the success of said company or are compensated in other ways. I know the company needs to save for downturns, however, so do the employees. I also know there are companies with tight margins and are doing the best they can do for their employees.
We have two tax systems, one for big business and the super wealthy and another for everyone else. There are worthy examples of when it’s the right thing to do concerning tax relief for economic growth, but now it has become an entitlement. Why not promote our strong workforce and location for shipping as a reason for doing business here. We have too many examples in northeast Indiana where wages are not keeping up with the cost of providing basic shelter. Homeowners watch their property taxes continue to climb based on inflated assessment of value and yes, I know we can appeal, but we don’t work for the government, the government is supposed to work for us. I don’t believe the accessor is operating in bad faith either.
If we are going to give tax breaks, why are our police, firefighters and emergency workers paying taxes? They risk their lives, and we say that’s not enough contribution. If we worked on reducing taxes for hospitals, doctors, dentist and other medical professionals, maybe we could find a solution to the rising cost of health care or find more of them willing to accept different types of insurance plans. How about when we give out a tax abatement, we get stock or a share of the company as part of the agreement, that way the whole community would benefit in the partnership. We sold the rights to our toll road for cash so a foreign business could make money, why are we not applying the same logic now. Business alone doesn’t create jobs any more than flour by itself makes a cake, yet some have this approach baked into their brains due to trickle down indoctrination psychosis.
The Republicans in congress are working on Trumps feelings ... your state lawmakers are working on their teenage genitalia concerns and none of them are addressing everyday household issues which is the real job we hired them to do. They profit from pending legislation effecting the markets and spend the rest of their time fund raising and tweeting are lives away. Gerrymandered Jim Banks wants a pay raise and more power to continue his lackluster performance as our senator. No one works harder for himself than Jim Banks.
Maybe all of the citizens of DeKalb County should create our own chamber of taxpayers or have a referendum on tax relief with real expectations and concern for those who are employed by the petitioner for relief. Companies that force employees to work endless mandatory overtime or take away employee vacation time who use FMLA deserve no consideration for relief. “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few” as Spock so wisely taught us for those who are loyal TV personality cultist.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.