90 years ago
• A record breaking crowd with enthusiasm at a high pitch, marked the biennial banquet of Noble County Democrats held at the opera house in Albion. It is estimated 500 attended this meeting. Sol K. Henoch, of Ligonier, presided at the meeting following the banquet. Speakers declared that the economic chaos of the country demands a return of the principles laid down by Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson.
