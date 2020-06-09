To the editor:
I would like to thank Ryan Openlander for running a respectable campaign for County Recorder, and to the citizens of DeKalb County for exercising their right to vote whether going to the Vote Centers in person or voting by mail-in ballot.
I look forward to representing the Republican Party as the nominee for County Recorder on Nov. 3.
A special thank you to my campaign committee for all of their dedication and continuing work, as well as family and friends who helped place and remove signs and banners. Your support is truly appreciated.
Leta Hullinger
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.