To the editor:
As a member of the Auburn Lions Club, I have seen Wayne Madden in many roles; as a leader and a mentor.
Wayne is a lifetime resident of Auburn. As a Lion he has always promoted Auburn in his travels throughout the state of Indiana and the world.
Wayne has served as president of the Auburn Lions Club, district governor, and Indiana Lions State Council chairperson. In 2013 Wayne was elected to the office of president of Lions Clubs International. He is the third Lion from Indiana to serve in this office.
Through the Lions, Wayne Madden has worked effortlessly on numerous projects:
• Received a $250,000 grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation to bring Operation Kidsight to Indiana.
• Initiated Lions Reading Action Program — a program for Lions to work with children to improve their reading skills. Working to reduce illiteracy, this program is still growing in nations around the world!
• At Rieke Park — Promoted the Reading Action Program by building a “Little Free Library,” planted trees, and built the Lions Clubs Playground.
• Brought a vision screening program to the DeKalb schools that satisfies the state requirement of vision screening children in the first, third, fifth and eighth grades to detect acuity deficiencies and assist those in need of glasses.
• Obtained a $150,000 grant from Lions Clubs International to build two homes at Turnstone in Fort Wayne to house the United States blind athletes, giving them a year-round housing so that they can practice Goalball and better compete in international sporting activities.
• Obtained a $100,000 matching grant for DeKalb County Council on Aging to build a garage to house their 14 DART vehicles and has sought out an additional $100,000 necessary to satisfy the grant matching requirements.
Wayne Madden loves Auburn, the community that has been so good to him. Serving on the Auburn City Council gives him an opportunity to give back to the citizens of Auburn. You can see the hard work he has accomplished already.
Wayne Madden doesn’t dream about the future. He wants to be a part of it, working with Mike Ley! Wayne Madden is a listener and a mover.
I am voting for Wayne Madden for Auburn City Council and Mike Ley to be our mayor of this fine, accomplished city of Auburn.
I encourage you to do the same!
Freda Donley
Secretary, Auburn Lions Club
